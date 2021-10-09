Zap (ZAP) Price Reaches $0.0409 on Top Exchanges

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Zap has a market cap of $9.66 million and $167,417.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap coin can currently be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zap has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00049429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.41 or 0.00230314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00102515 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00011926 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

