Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.90

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.90 and traded as high as $3.15. Nanophase Technologies shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 80,533 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.20 million, a P/E ratio of 105.04 and a beta of 1.34.

About Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX)

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Nanophase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanophase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.