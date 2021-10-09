Harmony Trading 26.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar. Harmony has a total market cap of $2.29 billion and approximately $782.57 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.93 or 0.00289577 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00049429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.41 or 0.00230314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00102515 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,201,638,017 coins and its circulating supply is 10,666,932,017 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

