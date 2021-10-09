Seven Eight Capital LP Reduces Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 220,331 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,515,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,112 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 117.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,437,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 796,466 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after purchasing an additional 440,987 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,156,000 after purchasing an additional 385,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INO stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

