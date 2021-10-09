55I LLC Purchases Shares of 2,236 Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

MGC stock opened at $155.45 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.95.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.