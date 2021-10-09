55I LLC Invests $370,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $280.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.38. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.60 and a one year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

