DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.07

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and traded as low as $4.68. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 143,635 shares.

DBVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $552.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.53.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.36. The company had revenue of ($1.49) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in DBV Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in DBV Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DBV Technologies by 9.8% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 153,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DBV Technologies by 24.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DBV Technologies by 45.9% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

