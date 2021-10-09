Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 501,840 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,622,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501,840 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.62% of Schlumberger worth $721,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 43,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 148,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

NYSE:SLB opened at $31.66 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.30.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.