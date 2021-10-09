Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.76

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.76 and traded as low as C$9.87. Lundin Gold shares last traded at C$9.92, with a volume of 82,804 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Lundin Gold to C$13.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Desjardins raised Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.84.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.01. The company has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$172.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pablo Mir sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.51, for a total transaction of C$1,265,605.00.

About Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.