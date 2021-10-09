Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.58

Shares of Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.58 and traded as low as C$8.43. Andrew Peller shares last traded at C$8.62, with a volume of 26,002 shares changing hands.

Separately, Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of Andrew Peller from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.75. The company has a market cap of C$311.91 million and a PE ratio of 19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.40, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Andrew Peller Limited produces and markets wine, spirits, and wine related products. The company's principal products include blended table wines, sparkling and fortified wines, and varietal wines, as well as icewines. It offers wines under various trademarks, including Andrés Wines, Andrew Peller Limited, Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Red Rooster, Sandhill, Wayne Gretzky Estates, No.

