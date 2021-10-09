BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.25

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and traded as high as $3.41. BIO-key International shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 46,307 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of $26.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47.
BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 135.97%.
About BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)
BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.
