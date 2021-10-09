BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.25

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and traded as high as $3.41. BIO-key International shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 46,307 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $26.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 135.97%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) by 93.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,936 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of BIO-key International worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.

