The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.57

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.57 and traded as high as $12.04. The L.S. Starrett shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 16,191 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The L.S. Starrett from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $61.24 million during the quarter.

In other The L.S. Starrett news, CFO John C. Tripp sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $179,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Emerson Leme sold 3,500 shares of The L.S. Starrett stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $38,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $272,920. Insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 6.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The L.S. Starrett by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 23,522 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

The L.S. Starrett Company Profile (NYSE:SCX)

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the manufacture of industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools and related products. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw and reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

