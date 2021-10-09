Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.05

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.05 ($0.51) and traded as high as GBX 40.13 ($0.52). Real Estate Investors shares last traded at GBX 39.75 ($0.52), with a volume of 90,770 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 47 ($0.61) price target on shares of Real Estate Investors in a report on Monday, July 5th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 40.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of £71.30 million and a PE ratio of -9.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Real Estate Investors’s payout ratio is currently -0.74%.

Real Estate Investors Company Profile (LON:RLE)

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

