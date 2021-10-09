Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.70

Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.70 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 7.93 ($0.10). Zambeef Products shares last traded at GBX 7.78 ($0.10), with a volume of 17,635 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Zambeef Products Company Profile (LON:ZAM)

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia, West Africa, and internationally. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, edible oils, stock feed, and flour. It is also involved in row cropping operations primarily maize, soya beans, and wheat with approximately 7,787 hectares of row crops under irrigation and 8,694 hectares of rain-fed/dry-land crops; and palm tree plantation activities.

