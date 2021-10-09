OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.92

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.92 and traded as high as $50.49. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 1,945 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.98. The company has a market cap of $571.09 million, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.82 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from OTC Markets Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. It operates through the following business lines: OTC Link LLC, market data licensing, and corporate services. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

