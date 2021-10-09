Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 28.0% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at $629,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at $42,170,000. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at $23,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $45.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.86. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.35) earnings per share. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was up 3597.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FUN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

