Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 530,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $8,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 75.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,167,000 after buying an additional 1,217,750 shares during the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 195.4% during the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,677,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after buying an additional 1,109,550 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 571.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223,930 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,651 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,931,000 after purchasing an additional 824,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,017,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Range Resources from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist increased their target price on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

RRC opened at $23.38 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $25.38. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.57.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.86 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

