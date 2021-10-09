Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 9,200 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 63.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Biogen were worth $8,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $285.83 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $452.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.18.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

