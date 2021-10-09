Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 64.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,548. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $240.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.91 and a twelve month high of $263.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.07.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.14.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

