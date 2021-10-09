Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Signet Jewelers worth $8,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 520.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 38,547 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2,613.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 122,396 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at $9,678,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after buying an additional 65,205 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $85.50 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $88.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.13.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

