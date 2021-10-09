Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 16,120 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $1,004,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HCA opened at $240.42 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $121.91 and a one year high of $263.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.07.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.14.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.