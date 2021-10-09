Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,927.68

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1,927.68 and traded as high as C$2,126.27. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$2,117.43, with a volume of 23,952 shares traded.

CSU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,200.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,100.00 price target on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2,128.57.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2,121.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1,929.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.27.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$18.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$14.44 by C$4.07. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Software Inc. will post 65.8399988 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $1.251 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 19.24%.

About Constellation Software (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

