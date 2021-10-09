Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.60

Shares of Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.60 and traded as high as C$2.24. Foraco International shares last traded at C$2.20, with a volume of 32,143 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$217.74 million and a P/E ratio of 22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 597.54, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.61.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$92.97 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foraco International SA will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

