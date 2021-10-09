aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.21

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.21 and traded as high as $8.70. aTyr Pharma shares last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 790,179 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LIFE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $150.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.00.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 75.60% and a negative net margin of 155.18%. Analysts expect that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 300,097 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,274,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 291,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 528.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 213,058 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 156,528 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,675,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 91,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

