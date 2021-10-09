TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Receives $21.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRSWF opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.22.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

