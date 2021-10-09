Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to report $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.50. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1,915.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

