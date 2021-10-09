Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.26

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.26 and traded as low as $5.71. Sunworks shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 809,814 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Get Sunworks alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19. The company has a market cap of $152.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. On average, analysts expect that Sunworks, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sunworks by 2,147.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sunworks during the first quarter worth $157,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 1,687.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 22,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.