New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.32

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.30. New Jersey Mining shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 198,040 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.23.

New Jersey Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NJMC)

New Jersey Mining Co engages in the exploration and development of gold, silver and base metal deposits. It has a portfolio of mineral properties namely: Golden Chest Mine, Murray Gold Belt, Butte Highlands and Central Idaho. The company was founded by Grant Brackebusch on July 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.