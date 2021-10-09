AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,837.09

Shares of AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,837.09 ($24.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,030 ($26.52). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 2,030 ($26.52), with a volume of 12,386 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £441.13 million and a PE ratio of 152.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,838.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,046.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

AB Dynamics Company Profile (LON:ABDP)

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

