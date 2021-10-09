Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.67

Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and traded as high as $0.74. Deep Down shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 8,502 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Deep Down had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter.

Deep Down, Inc focuses on complex deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil production distribution system support services and products used between the platform and the wellhead. The firm’s services and technological solutions include distribution system installation support and engineering services, umbilical terminations, loose-tube steel flying leads, installation buoyancy, remotely operated vehicles and tooling, marine vessel automation, control, and ballast systems.

