Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.730-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $134 million-$138 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.18 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.680-$3.700 EPS.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average of $45.68. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $35.63 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 26.12%.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.60.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $63,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Progress Software stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Progress Software worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

