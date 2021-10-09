THEKEY Market Cap Hits $5.56 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. THEKEY has a market cap of $5.56 million and $103,435.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000045 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000800 BTC.

About THEKEY

TKY is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

