Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AYLA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.75.

NASDAQ AYLA opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $132.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -0.22. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.14.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,096.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $502,000. Institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

