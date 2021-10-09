Legal & General Group Plc Has $18.19 Million Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,210 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $18,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 59,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of JEF opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.49. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $40.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.58.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

