Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Position Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,482,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $119,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $44.11 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.17.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.27 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

