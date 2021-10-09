The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.3% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,471,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $481,037,000 after purchasing an additional 109,455 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $7,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.59.

GS stock opened at $392.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $420.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $398.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

