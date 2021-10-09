Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $9.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,596 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.15% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $9,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.78. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

