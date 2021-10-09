Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,640 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $8,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 184,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 112,259 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2,136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $52.06 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.76.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

