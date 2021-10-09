Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 12,570 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,570 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $195.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.30. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $116.64 and a twelve month high of $196.21.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.