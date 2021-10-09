Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Receives $12.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSCDY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Tesco in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of TSCDY opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Tesco has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $13.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

