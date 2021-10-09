Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 2,282 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,566 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $6,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24,485.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,132,000 after purchasing an additional 765,648 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.7% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.4% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 9,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 23.7% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bankshares upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.81.

NYSE TD opened at $69.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.58 and a 200 day moving average of $68.15. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

