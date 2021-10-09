iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.23% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $7,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2,485.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 343.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

SUSA stock opened at $97.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.29. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $102.07.

