Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $6,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 7.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.62.

In related news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $9,479,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,683,476.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 579,803 shares of company stock valued at $64,539,531. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $86.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.51. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

