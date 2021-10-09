Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$66.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PDS. Evercore ISI raised shares of Precision Drilling from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision Drilling from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $45.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.58. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $201.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.56) EPS. Precision Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -8.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 60.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 49,910 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 312,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at about $1,860,000. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

