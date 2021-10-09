CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Lowered to $217.00 at Morgan Stanley

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $229.00 to $217.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CME. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered CME Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $211.38.

CME stock opened at $201.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.50.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 235.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of CME Group by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 23,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of CME Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

