Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Upgraded to Buy by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $29.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $26.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.83. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $28.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

In related news, Director Allan G. Bense purchased 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,927.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,032.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 309.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 104,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

