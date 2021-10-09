Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Cut to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

CAG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $33.72 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.68.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.35%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Amundi purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $106,068,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,583 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 113.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,843,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,883 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,549 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $35,496,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.