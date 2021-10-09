VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.229 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

NASDAQ CSB opened at $59.31 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $66.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.70.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.