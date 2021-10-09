Profund Advisors LLC Sells 138 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in AON by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 953,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,593,000 after acquiring an additional 22,461 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,067,000 after buying an additional 100,230 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

Get AON alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners increased their target price on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.15.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON stock opened at $294.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $302.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.60.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.