Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Holdings Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 2,950.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 416,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 402,386 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $10,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GFF opened at $25.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.97. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $646.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.85 million. Griffon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

